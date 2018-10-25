Bristow 4th Grade Teacher Creates Board-Game Themed Classroom

While teachers are dealing with reduced benefits and pay increase freezes, that doesn’t stop super-teachers like Charlene Manning of Bristow Run Elementary School from ensuring that her students benefit from a creative and engaging learning environment.

Manning, along with help from parent volunteer Stacey Powers, created a board-gamed themed classroom this year complete with CandyLand reading area, Scrabble math games, and Chutes and Ladder.

“I looped with my third graders to fourth grade, and I wanted to give the class a new theme…something that incorporated teamwork and a growth mindset,” said Manning, “Board games seemed like a perfect fit.”

When asked why she went so far to engage her class and even spent money out of pocket, Manning responded that her students are her inspiration.

“They are smart, hardworking, and needed a challenge so I needed to offer them that. Flexible seating and a new theme would offer them a new class for growing minds.”