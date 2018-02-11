Dr. Robert Scott Named Prince William Schools Teacher of the Year 2018

By Prince William County Schools Dept. of Communications and Community Relations

Associate Superintendent for High Schools Mickey Mulgrew surprised Dr. Robert Scott in his classroom to make the announcement that he had been chosen as Prince William County School’s Teacher of the Year.

“This is a significant honor,” said Mulgrew. “There are a lot of very good teachers. This is very well deserved.”

“Speech, speech!” cheered the students.

“Thank you,” Scott said. “This is entirely not expected. There are so many teachers who are great at what they do, you guys know that. In fact, my favorite thing about this job is going around every day and seeing what other teachers do, and saying, ‘I wish I had done that,’ and then go to a teacher and say, ‘Can I borrow that?’”

“Robert Scott is not simply a great teacher,” said Osbourn Park Principal Neil Beech. “He is a game changer in our field, and the type of educator that other great teachers aspire to be.”

During his more than 25 years of experience in education, Scott has served in a variety of roles, including special education teacher, guitar teacher, English teacher, coordinator of gifted and advanced programs, assistant principal, and adjunct professor. He may be best known as former Principal of Brentsville District High School.

He is also a published novelist under the name Rob Scott. His books include the detective novels “15 Miles,” and “Asbury Park,” and the Eldarn Sequence fantasy series. Additionally, Scott served as one of the inaugural Poets Laureate for Prince William County.

Scott teaches Advanced Placement seminar and research classes at Osbourn Park High School.

“While he worked incredibly hard, I think Dr. Scott encouraged self-fulfillment over productivity,” a former student wrote. “He firmly believed that everyone in our class had something distinct and valuable to bring to the table. He enforced the idea that learning was always a process, exemplified through his grading policy that allowed us to turn in as many drafts as necessary to get the grade we needed.”

For the past two years, the senior class at Osbourn Park has invited Scott to be their commencement speaker.

“Robert’s peers and students recognize him as a uniquely talented educator,” Beech said.

Scott grew up in New Jersey. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Colby College, a master’s degree in special education from University of Massachusetts, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and policy study from University of Northern Colorado. He is a Thomas J. Watson Fellow.

