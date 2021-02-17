Expected Hazardous Weather Cancels PWHD COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics, Thursday

Thursday, February 18, Prince William Health District (PWHD) COVID vaccination clinics at Potomac Middle School and Manassas Mall are canceled due to expected ice and snow. If you had a confirmed appointment at Potomac Middle School 3130 Panther Pride Drive, Dumfries, VA 22026, or at the Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109 your appointment has been canceled. Please check your email for additional information: to reschedule your appointment, please contact the Prince William Health District call center after 9 a.m. Thursday, at 703-872-7759. Please have available your ID number to reschedule your appointment for next week. PWHD COVID Vaccination Clinics: Both locations are vaccinating by appointment only. No walk-ins without an appointment. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109. The PWHD COVID vaccine clinic is in the main mall corridor and will operate Friday-Saturday this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting. The closest door is marked “Manassas Mall” (1) between the Uptown Alley entertainment center and Macy’s, near the intersection of Sudley Road and Rixlew Lane. Once inside the door, turn right, and the clinic is the first storefront on the left. Potomac Middle School Clinic: 3130 Panther Pride Dr, Dumfries, VA 22026 Enter through door #1. The clinic will operate Friday weather permitting. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second Doses: Those eligible for second doses will be contacted by the PWHD call center, not the new statewide call center. Please do not call the call center for your second dose appointment unless you are less than three days from the date for your second dose. The PWHD Call Center will call you to schedule your second dose. The PWHD Call Center will continue to provide COVID-19 testing information and vaccine scheduling. Appointments will be taken from the waitlist/ statewide pre-registration system in order and based upon priorities within the phases and vaccine availability. All appointments will be made by the call center. The PWHD Call Center is open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 703-872-7759. New Statewide Call Center: The new statewide call center will answer all COVID-19 related questions regarding the vaccine. The statewide call center number is 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) PWHD Vaccination Waitlist Information: PWHD Vaccine Waitlist is Now a Statewide Pre-registration System: As the Virginia Department of Health transitions to this new centralized pre-registration vaccination system, the PWHD Waitlist Form was deactivated. If you previously registered for the vaccine using the PWHD Waitlist Form, you will maintain your status in the waitlist queue because your existing waitlist registration was uploaded into the statewide system. In the coming weeks, you will be able to access your registration on the new statewide system. To pre-register or access the new statewide system link http://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ and new registrants can fill out the pre-registration form on that site. The new system will send you an email verifying your registration. The site will not contact you asking for any personal information such as your social security number, credit card information, or immigrant status, and is free.

CVS Pharmacy Vaccinations: This is a federal program in the Prince William Health District. The CVS online registration system is presently available for these 36 CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia . Residents can also call and register for appointments based on appointment availability. These locations are currently giving 100 vaccinations a day based on federal supply.

Reminder- COVID-19 Safety: All are reminded that this is not the time to get complacent. We need to continue to be vigilant. Remember the best defense is , wear your mask , wash your hands, social distance 6 feet or more, limit social gathering sizes to 10 people or less, and avoid large crowds.

For general Prince William County COVID-19 information visit the Prince William Health District website at vdh.virgina.gov/prince-william Those who have made vaccination appointments elsewhere such as local pharmacies or within another health district should check with their vaccination sites to see if their appointments have been canceled or postponed.