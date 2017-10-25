Viral Video Celebrates Unconventional Prince William Principal

A new viral video from Freethink is celebrating Hamish Brewer, the new Principal of Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge.

Described by Freethink as the New Zealand “tattooed, skateboarding principal,” Brewer immediately comes into Fred Lynn with unparalleled enthusiasm. It would be very difficult not to respond to such a charismatic leader.

Hamish is the former principal of Occoquan Elementary. He took it from a struggling school to earning School of Excellence five years in a row.

Now, Brewer has been reassigned to Fred Lynn, a Title I school with many challenges. Currently, it is unaccredited until it can improve its test scores. The majority of students are economically disadvantaged and a large percentage of students are English Language Learners.

The video implies that Brewer is just what the school needs to improve test scores, attitudes and revamp the school’s reputation. But the real change will be winning the hearts and minds of the teachers, students and families.

Prince William County can proudly call Brewer their own. If he lives up to the hype, the children and community are fortunate to have him.

Now everyone is now expecting great things from Fred Lynn Middle School.

