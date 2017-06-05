Governor To Sign Legislation on Suicide, Bullying at Forest Park High School

Submitted by Prince William County Schools

In recognition of the Prince William Suicide Awareness Walk, Governor Terry McAuliffe is scheduled to be at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge Tuesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. to sign two bills enacted by the Virginia General Assembly and set to become law on July 1.

Senate Bill 1117, introduced by Senator Jeremy S. McPike (D-29th district), requires school counselors to receive training in trauma, suicide, and substance abuse when renewing licensure from the state.

House Bill 1709, introduced by Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41st), requires school boards to adopt policies to inform parents when a child is involved in bullying, either as a victim or perpetrator.

Forest Park High School holds a suicide awareness walk each year to destigmatize mental health. The event attracts hundreds of students and families who make the round-trip walk from Forest Park to Hylton High School.

The walk is organized by students enrolled in Teacher Shannon Geraghty’s Advanced Placement Government classes to not only raise awareness about a cause important to families, but to demonstrate that citizens can bring about change when they are united and persevere.

“The students believe they are making a difference and they are. In fact, each AP Government class refines it and makes the event even better. They are changed by the walk and many comment about how they will never let someone sit alone or how they want to be the person who reaches out to another,” says Geraghty