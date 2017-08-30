John Adams, GOP Donate School Supplies to PWCS Schools

Submitted by D.J. Jordan

During the month of August, the Prince William Republican Committee conducted a back-to-school supply drive to benefit students in the county.

Under the direction of the Prince William County Public Schools Education Foundation, or SPARK, the Committee collected supplies for Fred Lynn Middle School and Rosa Parks Elementary School, in Woodbridge.

John Adams, candidate for Attorney General, participated with the Prince William Republicans for the school supply donation delivery, Tuesday.

Adams joined Prince William School Board representatives Willie Deustch (Coles), Alyson Satterwhite (Gainesville) and Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe (Coles) for a tour of the schools and discussion about the challenges facing their students. House of Delegates Second District candidate Mike Makee also donated supplies and joined the tour of Fred Lynn Middle School.

After the school visits, Adams and Satterwhite toured the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center to discuss education and reentry programs for youth detainees.

This year’s collection was its fourth consecutive year; Republicans also donated supplies to Fred Lynn Middle School in 2014. Any Prince William County resident were welcome to participate in this community service project regardless of their political affiliation.

“It was a real honor to meet with these principals and learn about the innovation being used in our classrooms,” said Satterwhite. “It is critical that our entire community, eastern and western Prince William, do all we can to help support all of our children. A students’ zipcode should not determine the quality of education they receive.”

“I hope this community service project helps some of our fellow Prince William County families in need,” said Prince William Republican Chairman Dottie Miller. “Education is a top priority for our community – it is an issue that we can all work together to improve. We want to make sure every student starts their first week of school with everything they need to succeed.”

Since 2014, the Prince William Republican Committee has performed service projects throughout the community as part of a Republican Community Service Initiative. The Committee has served meals and conducted food bank collections for homeless shelters; they have collected clothes for the B.A.R.N. transitional housing in Bristow; and assisted with Supervisor Pete Candland’s ‘Walk for Prince William,’ which benefits numerous County food banks.

