Juvenile Suspected of Making False Bomb Threat at Potomac MS

A student called in a false bomb threat at Potomac Middle School, one day after September, 11, prompting a temporary evacuation of the school.

September 12, 2018 at 11:38 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac Middle School located at 3130 Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries (22026) was notified by school staff of a note that was found written on a piece of paper in one of the classrooms threatening to bomb the school.

According to the Prince William Police, students, faculty, and staff were immediately evacuated from the building as a precaution. The SRO quickly identified the suspect involved as a 12-year-old male student and determined that the threat was not credible.

Following the investigation, the SRO obtained a petition for the student who was served and released to the custody of a family member. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

On September 12: [Juvenile] a 12-year-old male of Dumfries was charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to bomb.

