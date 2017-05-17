Middle School Head-Start Academy to Be Held in Nokesville

Parents! Give Your Middle School Student a Head Start for 2016-17through World-Class Student Success Academy

This summer, Prince William County Schools is offering week-long head-start programs to help middle school students to improve their organizational skills.

Student Success Academy, to be held at The Nokesville School, will provide students with the executive functioning skills they need to aid their academic success. They will learn skills such as note taking, organization, study skills and time management

According to a spokesperson for Prince William County Schools, good organizational and time management skills can help students succeed in middle school and ultimately lead to success in high school and beyond.

Tuition is $125 for a one-week session. Session I will be held from July 10-14; Session II will be July 17-21.

The program is for rising sixth through eighth grade students.

Satellite transportation from designated locations will be provided to the Student Success Program. Schedules will be posted one week prior to the start of the program.

Parents or guardians can download and complete the registration form and send it to their child’s school counseling office, along with payment by June 2. Only money orders and cashier’s checks will be accepted.