Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) is using institutional dollars from the Federal stimulus to launch a new summer schedule of tuition-free online classes for approximately 70,000 qualified Northern Virginia high school students.

This is an opportunity for rising seniors through graduating seniors to JumpStart their summers and earn college credit by attending up to two online courses that will run from June 1 to July 15.

“At a time when many members of our community are struggling with the COVID-19 fallout, NOVA has an obligation to ensure our future workforce is prepared for success,” said Dr. Anne Kress, NOVA’s president. “The current downturn in our economy does not solve our region’s critical skills gap in information technology, healthcare and skilled trades. When our economy bounces back, our students must be ready” said Kress.

The online courses have been selected because they fulfill not only NOVA degree requirements but also transfer to most colleges and universities. Also, in partnership with Amazon Web Services, the JumpStart offerings will include an online course in Cloud Computing, providing students with their first step onto an in-demand local tech pathway.

NOVA JumpStart Online Course Options ITN 257 Cloud Computing: Infrastructure and Services MTH 154 Quantitative Reasoning ART 101 History and Appreciation of Art CST 110 Introduction to Communication ENG 111 College Composition I HIS 112 World Civilization II

Upon completion of the JumpStart application process, which includes applying to NOVA, completing their JumpStart application and uploading eligibility requirements, local high school students can start earning college credits. For students under 18, a parent or legal guardian’s permission will be needed to register.

Offer is for students enrolled in public schools in Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church City, Fairfax City, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Prince William County and multiple private high schools with existing dual enrollment agreements with NOVA.

For more information about the program, please contact JumpStart@nvcc.edu. For media inquiries, please contact Hoang Nguyen, Public Information Officer at hdnguyen@nvcc.edu.