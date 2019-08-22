OmniRide, NOVA Partner for College Pass

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide is partnering with Northern Virginia Community College to offer a bus pass exclusively for the students, faculty and staff of NOVA’s Woodbridge and Manassas campuses.

The OmniRide College Pass will enable students, faculty and staff to get unlimited rides on OmniRide Local, Cross County Connector and Metro Express buses for the fall 2019 semester for $80. The pass will be valid for travel from August 19 through December 31, 2019.

Although the College Pass is designed to help people access the two campuses, pass holders also can use it for travel to other destinations served by OmniRide including nearby Metro stations.

“By accepting the College Pass on nearly all its bus services, OmniRide is continuing to offer new transportation options for area residents,” said Prince William County Supervisor Ruth Anderson, who also serves as chair of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, which oversees OmniRide.

“Young people, in particular, are more willing to consider alternatives to driving, and the OmniRide College Pass will enable them to take classes at multiple campuses or travel to their job for a reasonable price without worrying about finding parking,” Anderson added.

To kick off the start of sales and answer questions from potential riders, OmniRide representatives will be at NOVA’s Woodbridge campus next week as students register for classes. OmniRide will be at the Nest on the first floor of the Seefeldt Building (WS):

Monday, August 19, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and

Wednesday, August 21, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sales of the OmniRide College Pass begin on Monday, August 19 at:

OmniRide Transit Center, 14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge;

NOVA Woodbridge Parking Office, 2645 College Drive, Seefeldt Building (WS), Room 126; and

NOVA Manassas Parking Office, 10950 Campus Drive, Howsmon Hall 312.

All buyers must show a valid NOVA ID card. Passes are non-transferable.

“There’s enough pressure on students without adding the need for reliable transportation. The OmniRide College Pass provides a way for students to not only commute to school, but also for work and leisure activities,” said Natasha Khan, OmniRide’s Rideshare Specialist.

“They don’t have to worry about car maintenance, the cost of gas, relying on friends or surging Uber prices. They can count on OmniRide to get them to where they need to be.”

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; andOmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.