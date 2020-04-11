Osbourn HS Schedules July Graduation Ceremony for Class of 2020

Members of the Osbourn High School Class of 2020 may walk in a graduation ceremony to be held in July.

This weekend, Principal Michael Pflugrath of Osbourn High School in the City of Manassas announced a date for the graduation ceremony. It has been tentatively scheduled for July 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the high school stadium.

“We will continue to monitor requirements for social distancing and large events as we get closer to the summer,” he said in his week of April 12 principal’s newsletter, published before date on the school’s website.

The rescheduling is due to school closures in Virginia as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Ralph Northam canceled school for the rest of the term and gave a “stay-at-home” order until June 10. His COVID orders prohibit the gathering of groups of more than 10 people including for momentous occasions.

The April 12 newsletter also announces cancellation of OHS’s prom. The Obourn High School said a virtual prom has been scheduled.

Pflugrath’s explained the school division is not taking these decision lightly.

“This is a difficult time for so many people, please know we care deeply about the health and safety of each of our Osbourn students, families, and staff members.”

While, seniors usually graduate in early June, extending the graduation to mid July allows for more time to monitor the situation, and graduates do not leave for college until August.

Pflugrath warns their is a fair chance the ceremony will not proceed as planned as they learn more about social-distancing orders and protocol, but he will keep the OHS community updated as to any new developments.

“We realize the uncertainty of how things may or may not play out in the coming months. We are monitoring the CDC resources, following all updates from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Education, following recommendations from the local, state, and national governments, staying up to date with changing mandates, and are in touch with our local health department to make sure we have the most up-to date information regarding the COVID-19 virus,” Plugrath stated.

“Should we need to make changes to our graduation plan, we will communicate with you on those next steps at that time. Please know that student safety is our top priority. If you have any questions or concerns you can reach out to us directly,” he said.

School administrators and school board members across the country have been cautious in planning graduation ceremonies that likely would not be able to proceed.

Prince William County Schools announced that the regularly scheduled graduations dates have been canceled and has not announced any new dates or plans for graduations. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates meeting the modified requirements.

At its virtually school board meeting, April 1, PWCS Superintendent, Dr. Steven Walts, acknowledged how difficult it is for high school seniors, and said the division would look into finding a way to honor members of the Class of 2020 at its 12 high schools.

Osbourn High School operates separately of PWCS as it is under the jurisdiction of the City of Manassas.

Here is the Pflugrath’s statement:

4/12/20 Weekly Update Call Dear Osbourn Family, This is a difficult time for so many people, please know we care deeply about the health and safety of each of our Osbourn students, families, and staff members. Unfortunately, due to the governor’s order, COVID-19, and social distancing guidelines, our Prom this year has been canceled. This also impacts our graduation ceremony. Due to the governor’s order our graduation ceremony is being rescheduled for Saturday, July 18th at 9 am in the stadium at Osbourn High School. We will continue to monitor requirements for social distancing and large events as we get closer to the summer. At this point we remain hopeful to prepare for a distinguished graduation ceremony to provide the recognition that our seniors deserve. We realize the uncertainty of how things may or may not play out in the coming months. We are monitoring the CDC resources, following all updates from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Education, following recommendations from the local, state, and national governments, staying up to date with changing mandates, and are in touch with our local health department to make sure we have the most up-to date information regarding the COVID-19 virus. We will reassess and reach out in late May as things become more clear as to what we can expect from the summer. Should we need to make changes to our graduation plan, we will communicate with you on those next steps at that time. Please know that student safety is our top priority. If you have any questions or concerns you can reach out to us directly. As always, I remain humbled and honored for all of your support, care and patience as we navigate all of this. Please take care of yourselves, each other, and our Osbourn family. A few updates for you: Grades – You can find the link to Dr. Newman’s message here, about the MCPS Grading Guidelines. Some key points are: Students may reattempt any assignment and/or assessment grade from the third quarter. Teachers will give students full credit earned on the reattempts and will recalculate the third quarter grade. All reattempts must be submitted to the teacher by May 1, 2020. Students may also select a Pass/Fail Final Grade and Exclude the grade from the GPA. If a student chooses this option, it is the responsibility of the student/parent to inform the teacher of this decision. Please note: Distance learning during the fourth quarter will not be graded. Teachers will be providing formative feedback to students. Any work completed through distance learning, demonstrating mastery will only benefit the student by positively contributing to the final grade. Dual Enrollment- If you are in a dual enrollment course and pursuing college credit, new learning/assignments will be taking place to satisfy the NOVA requirements for the course. Please contact your teacher for the NOVA grading options. AP Courses- Testing dates are published. The AP test is a test that can be taken at home. If you are in an AP Course, please contact your teacher about the testing information. Please let us know if you have any questions. Glow for the week: I would like to thank the students that volunteered to participate in the Principal’s Student Panel to help raise student voice and participation. They are Blair Rubach, Ally Hudson, and Hayden Petterson. We are looking for more members, so if you are interested, please email me. Student voice is vital to our continued growth. Please continue to check for updates as the situation changes. I wish you and your family good health. We miss you! Follow us on Twitter at @OsbournPrin for more Osbourn Glows.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.