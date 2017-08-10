Parents Need to Register for PWCS SACC, Next Generation by Aug. 22

Prince William County Schools announced parents need to register their children for SACC and Next Generation after/before school programs by Aug. 22 in order for them to attend during the first week of school.

School begins Monday, Aug. 28.

Parents have until Aug. 29 to register with a start date of Sept. 5, the Tuesday following Labor Day.Registration will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 23 though Monday, Aug. 28.

Parents can register their children online.

Registration is first come first serve until the state maximum occupancy is reached. Those unable to register will be placed on a waiting list.

According to Prince William County Schools SACC and Next Generation are better than ever this year.

SACC incorporates AlphaBEST and InZONE enrichment programs, which features technological arts, dramatic arts, fitness and cultural discovery. Students can also participate in clubs and complete homework.

Next Generation for middle schoolers 13-and under offers a similar curriculum at a more advantaged level, and includes STEM education.

Irene Cromer, Supervisor of Community Relations for PWCS, said that by placing their child in SACC working parents can feel secure, knowing that their child is in safe environment and receiving opportunities for learning they might not have otherwise received.

“Kids think it’s fun and cool, too,” said Cromer. “Parents like that students have a safe place to go to get homework help, enrichment, and activities they enjoy. “

SACC is offered in most elementary schools. Next Generation is offered at Benton, Bull Run, Hampton, Parkside, Potomac, Reagan and Woodbridge middle schools.

Please visit the SACC website for information and registration link to the SACC vendor, AlphaBEST Education.

