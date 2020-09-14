A spokesperson for Prince William County Schools has confirmed that a Patriot High School employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Patriot Principal, Dr. Michael Bishop, sent to Patriot parents and staff members on Sept. 13, informing them an employee had tested positive for the virus. The employee was last in the school building on Sept. 10.

The employee was not a classroom teacher, said Diana Gulotta, Director of Communication Services for PWCS.

Prince William County Schools resumed classes on Sept. 8 with 95% of students and teachers returning “virtually,” and working remotely. However, some special education and ELL students and teachers are in school buildings this marking period.

Parents can rest assured that employee and those who had been in close contact with him or her, will not be in the building for a period of time.

“The School Division has already been in contact with the small number of people who were in close contact with this individual,” said the message. “Our staff member who tested positive, as well as any close contacts, are in quarantine and will not return to the building until they have finished the required quarantine time.”

The workspace has also been disinfected.

“The employee’s area was thoroughly cleaned and disinfection, and I will remain in contact wit the employee to provide support,” Bishop said.

See message from Dr. Bishop below.

