Patriot HS Staff Creates Lip-Sync Challenge Video

| August 28, 2018 | 0 Comments | Education

Patriot High School employees dance to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Patriot High School staff in Nokesville, Virginia posted a lip-sync challenge video this week to celebrate the new 2018-19 school year.

The lip-sync challenge was made popular by police departments across the United States. Now, organizations in various fields are getting in on the action.

Patriot High School features teachers, other staff members and several students lip syncing and at parts dancing to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Math teacher Jimmy Edwards and theatre teacher Kathryn Facemire created the video with Facemire also teaching the choreography. Student teacher Melvin Lopez worked on the video editing.

“It was a blast for teachers and student,” said Patriot Principal, Dr. Michael Bishop.

Enjoy the video!

Check out lip-sync challenges by Prince William Police Department  and the Haymarket Police Department as well. 

