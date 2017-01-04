Police Investigate Manassas Shooting

Prince William County Police have responded to the area of Rixlew Lane and Ashton Avenue in Manassas to investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, two male victims were discovered at 3:41 p.m. near a wooded area.

“One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound while the other victim sustained a minor, non-gunshot related injury,” police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

Perok said both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

“Police have secured the area and nearby schools were notified as a precaution only,” Perok said.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, but it does not appear to be random.

“There’s no public threat,” he said.

