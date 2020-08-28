Prince William County Offers Affordable K-8 DayCare Programs

Prince William County Government is offering affordable daycare programs in Manassas and Woodbridge locations for K-8 students.

Now enrolling for weekly daycare for grades K-8 (2020-2021 school year) with online learning time.

Registration and forms need to be completed by Thursday, 11:59 p.m. the week before weekly sessions begin. Forms only need to be completed for the first week of attendance and noting any updates at the time if registering for multiple weeks.

Choose from morning or afternoon care to full daycare at Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center or Pat White Center at Ben Lomond.

SCHOOL-AGE DAY CARE

Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center

13025 Chinn Park Dr.

Prince William, VA 22192 Time Weekly Fee AM Only (7:30am-Noon) $68 PM Only (12:30pm-6pm) $68 Full Day (7:30am-6pm) $135

Pat White Center at Ben Lomond

10501 Copeland Drive

Manassas, Virginia 20109 Time Weekly Fee AM Only (7:30am-Noon) $68 PM Only (12:30pm-6pm) $68 Full Day (7:30am-6pm) $135

Transportation to and from care will be provided by parents or guardian. No bus transportation provided.

Participants will need to bring lunch, (2) snacks, and a water bottle each day for full day and a snack and water bottle each day for AM or PM care. Peanut or nut products are not allowed due to allergy concerns.

Students should bring their own device and headphones/earbuds for schoolwork. Wi-Fi provided.

Our student to staff ratio is 1:8.

ePACT and health forms need to be completed by Thursday, 11:59 p.m. the week before program begins.

Failure to comply with COVID-19 protocols can result in dismissal from the program.

REGISTRATION

For your program registration to be consider complete and for your child to participate, you will need to: Make any payments related to the programs you have chosen.

Create an account with e-PACT. You will receive a link to e-PACT after registering.

Complete and/or upload the necessary forms associated with the program.

Continue to make changes, as needed, to your family’s account.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you need assistance during the online registration process, please email tdella@pwcgov.org . Support will be available from9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. EXPOSURE REDUCTION POLICIES

Other policies and procedures we’re implementing to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure include, but may not be limited to:

Children with existing health conditions or compromised immune systems should not attend.

Groups will be smaller with a lower total number of participants and a higher staff-to-child ratio. Drop-off and pick-up procedures will be adjusted.

Intermingling between groups will be minimized and when possible participants will not share communal supplies or toys.

All activities will be structured to minimize contact between participants and social distancing will be continuously encouraged.

Participants will spend more time engaged in play outside during appropriate weather conditions.

We will have hand sanitizer stations and strictly enforced designated hand-washing times.

Staff members are required to wear face coverings indoors and anytime 6ft distancing cannot occur when outdoors.

Additional cleaning and sanitation practices will be implemented.

Temperature checks for children and verbal health checks with the parent/guardian will be conducted daily in the morning and again mid-day. We will also do temperature check at dismissal that a supervisor will sign off on.

If a child develops symptoms associated with COVID-19, they will be isolated, and they will have to be picked up within 2 hours. There will be a strict 72-hour sick policy. If a child has a fever, they cannot return until they are 72 hours fever free without the aid of medicine.

Failure to comply with COVID-19 protocols can result in dismissal from the program.

The way we operate may continue to change throughout the year as the Commonwealth and our local public health officials offer additional guidance.

EPACT INFORMATION

During the initial registration process, you will compete a child information form, giving basic contact information along with the program you would like to register for. After registering for your desired program, you will be sent a link to access the ePACT system. Through this link you will be able to upload and complete forms including necessary medical information, emergency contacts and any special needs your child may have.

ePACT is a system that is designed to create efficiencies for both customers and staff in maintaining confidential information in a secure and safe manner. ePACT maintains the same levels of security as online banking, and limits access only to the administrators who have been assigned privileges.

Through ePACT, you will be able to create your own accounts, upload and complete the required forms giving DPRT the necessary information for your child(ren). You will continue to have easy access to this system to update your account as needed.

For our administrators, this system will allow quick access to pertinent participant information, decrease the need for paper copies making our programs more “green” and give administrators a variety of ways to communicate with you regarding program updates, alerts and requests for information.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.