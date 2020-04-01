Prince William County School Board Announces Emergency Video Conference Meeting

The Prince William County School Board will conduct a remote emergency meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, to address critical matters of school operations during the of the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency.

Due to the physical distancing measures the meeting will be conducted solely through electronic means. Residents can watch it via Go To Webinar.

The school board members and the division superintendent will not assemble at the Kelly Leadership Center, but will participate remotely. Members of the public may access the meeting. They will need to register for the PWCS School Board Meeting on Apr 1, 2020 7 p.m. EDT on Go To Webinar.

PWCS believes these measures, “are necessary to protect the health and safety of School Board members, staff, students, and the public, and the closure of PWCS schools and buildings.”

Those who register will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Call in option: 904-614-3221

Code: 636-456-710

There will be no opportunity for Citizen Comment or input during the meeting, which is not required by law, and will be dispensed with by the School Board on a temporary basis.

The public is encouraged to submit their concerns or input to the Board by other means. Email addresses are available for the School Board at www.pwcs.edu. All comments will be shared with every member of the School Board.

A copy of the meeting agenda can be found here..

The public meeting will be followed by a closed session.

