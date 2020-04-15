Prince William County School Board to Conduct Emergency Electronic Meeting, April 15

The Prince William County School Board will conduct an emergency electronic meeting for governmental continuity during the COVID-19 crisis at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The agenda for the April 15, 2020 School Board meeting has been modified in light of recent developments involving the COVID-19 State of Emergency. Most items on the original agenda have been moved to the May 6, 2020 agenda. The April 15th meeting remains an “Emergency Meeting for Continuity of Government” with agenda items restricted to those which address the emergency or the consequences thereof, and/or which are essential to the continuity of school operations during the pandemic.

Due to the physical distancing measures necessary to protect the health and safety of School Board members, staff, students, and the public, and the closure of PWCS schools and buildings, the meeting will be conducted solely through electronic means. The School Board members and Superintendent will not assemble at the Kelly Leadership Center, but will participate remotely.

Members of the public may access the meeting. Patrons may watch the remote meeting by going to the PWCS TV website . Click “Watch Live.” Or patrons may go to Verizon Fios Channel 36 or Comcast Channel 18. Patrons may also dial in to 1- 415-655-0052. Attendees access code is 821-365-553.

There will be no opportunity for Citizen Comment or input during the meeting, which is not required by law and will be dispensed with by the School Board on a temporary basis. The public is encouraged to submit their concerns or input to the Board by other means. Email addresses are available for the School Board at www.pwcs.edu. All comments will be shared with every member of the School Board.

PWCS continues to explore expanded options for public access and participation in the future.

A copy of the meeting agenda can be found here.

The public meeting will be preceded by a closed session.

