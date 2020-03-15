Prince William Libraries Close During COVID-19 Outbreak

Libraries are a popular place to go on days off school or work, but it is not a good place to visit if you are “social distancing,” to contain a serious virus.

On March 15, Prince William County Public Libraries announced that all of their public libraries will be closing, beginning Mar. 16. They will remain closed until further notice during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Prince William County Schools are closed until at least April 14.

There are 45 known cases throughout the state and three within Prince William County to date. It is difficult to know the real numbers as testing has not become readily available.

Also on Mar. 15, the CDC has issued its recommendations that public gatherings of 50 or more people be halted for the next eight weeks.

Follow Prince William Public Library on social media for more information as it arises, or go to their website.

We suspect Prince William Public Library would like you to continue reading and learning whether it be through ebooks, purchasing books online or rediscovering books you’ve been keeping on your shelf to read again.

