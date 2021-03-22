Prince William School Board To Announce New Superintendent

After a nationwide search which generated a number of remarkably well qualified candidates, the Prince William County School Board has identified the candidate who best meets the criteria and qualities for superintendent reflected in the PWCS Leadership Profile developed by the school community.

At the March 24, 2021, School Board meeting, the School Board will appoint the new superintendent to replace Dr. Steven Walts upon his retirement June 30, 2021. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. with a closed-session followed by a public vote and announcement of the individual selected. The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 18 and Verizon Fios Channel 36 and via the PWCS-TV website.