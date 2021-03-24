Prince William County School Board Names LaTanya D. McDade as New Superintendent Effective July 1, 2021

At a public meeting on March 24, the Prince William County School Board unanimously approved LaTanya D. McDade as the School Division’s new superintendent to replace retiring Superintendent Dr. Steven Walts, effective July 1, 2021.

Mrs. McDade has 23 years of experience in Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the third largest district in the nation, as a proven leader and passionate advocate for students. A lifelong educator, Mrs. McDade is a former teacher, principal, chief schools’ officer, and district leader.

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), which is the second largest school division in Virginia, serves over 89,000 students in a culturally diverse community, and is among the highest-ranked divisions in the Commonwealth. Mrs. McDade will be the first African American and woman to assume the role of superintendent in the School Division’s history.

All members of the Prince William County School Board voiced their support for the appointment of Mrs. McDade. As summarized by Chairman At-Large, Dr. Babur Lateef, “We believe she will be a strong leader dedicated to our academic and extracurricular mission. The Board was impressed with her record of committed collaboration, transparent communication, and sense of accountability. Her extensive experience at all levels of education, and her commitment to equity and opportunity for all students, provide the foundation for boldly leading our School Division into this decade and beyond.”

Mrs. McDade currently serves as the Chief Education Officer at Chicago Public Schools, where she oversees all academic offices, supporting over 340,000 students across 638 schools and ensuring equity and access to high-quality educational opportunities, while managing a $3.4 billion budget. She is responsible for improving and supporting all aspects of teaching and learning, to include the development of curriculum and instructional policy for the district and the provision of guidance to the district’s schools and administrators.

Under her leadership, CPS increased academic achievement, expanded academic programming, such as AP, World and Dual Language, implemented the largest IB (International Baccalaureate) network in the nation, increased graduation rates, increased college enrollment and persistence, and reached record low drop-out, suspension, and expulsion rates.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve PWCS students and lead a school division with a storied history steeped in tradition and excellence,” Mrs. McDade said. “I am excited to engage deeply with Prince William County students, families, communities, and staff to realize our shared vision for advancing achievement for all students and closing opportunity gaps for those most underserved. As a daughter of immigrants, I understand firsthand the importance of providing students with access to rich opportunities that affirm their identities, strengthen their unique skills and talents, and support their aspirations. PWCS shares my fierce commitment to ensuring equity remains at the center of a world class education.”

Mrs. McDade will complete her doctorate in educational leadership and supervision, from Lewis University this spring. She holds a master’s degree in leadership and administration from Loyola University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Chicago State University.