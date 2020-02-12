Prince William Schools Gives Mar. 3 Off for ‘Super Tuesday’ Primary

Due to the Virginia presidential primary on March 3, 2020, the 2019-20 school calendar has been modified to make March 3, 2020, a student holiday and a virtual workday for PWCS (Prince William County School) employees, with the exception of essential personnel.

“Nearly every PWCS school and center is being used as a polling place, and this closure will ensure adequate parking and minimal disruptions for both voters and schools,” said a spokesperson for the public relations department at Prince William County School in a release.

Students will not have school on March 3, but School-Age Child Care (SACC) will operate an all-day program (6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) that includes breakfast, lunch, and snack.

Field trips and after-school activities are canceled.

No days have been added to the calendar.

