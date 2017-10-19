Prince William Schools Names New Media Center for Dr. Renee Lacey

By Prince William County Schools, Department of Community Relations

The Prince William School Board voted to name Independence Nontraditional School media center in honor of Dr. Renée H. Lacey, Oct. 18, ensuring her legacy will outlive the memory of those who knew her.

Lacey was director of the Office of Student Management and Alternative Programs (OSMAP) at the time of her sudden death in July of 2017.

The tribute seemed appropriate as the OSMAP offices and related nontraditional programs and centers will be relocating to the new school at the intersection of Aden and Joplin Roads when the school opens in 2018.

The school will house the current PACE East and West programs, New Dominion and New Directions Alternative Centers, Adult Education, Summer School K-!2, Night School, Computer-Based Instruction, Sixteen/Seventeen-Year-Old GED Program, and Virtual High School — all programs overseen by Renée Lacey.

With an audience that filled the meeting room to capacity, family, friends, colleagues and school board members shared their experiences, respect and love for Dr. Lacey, while speaking in support of the naming recommendation.

Bishop Leonard Lacey, Renée’s husband, gave the invocation at the meeting and spoke on behalf of her family.

“It was an honor and a privilege to work with her,” said Superintendent Steve Walts. “She was unbelievably self-motivated in her work; most of us were trying to keep up with her.”

“It is an honor to be in a position to preserve her legacy,” said Vice Chairman Lillie G. Jessie (Occoquan). Dr. Lacey was committed to higher level learning and dedicated to helping all students overcome adversity and find their personal paths to victory.”

Lacey led the summer school program that over the years helped thousands of high school students who had come up just short of completion, to surmount barriers, sharpen their skills and to earn the diplomas that opened countless doors.

Jessie noted the Dr. Renée H. Lacey Scholarship Fund, created by staff in the Office of Student Services, as an additional way to carry on Lacey’s legacy.

Depending upon the generosity of donors, financial awards will be given annually to one or more graduates of the PWCS summer school program who plan to pursue higher education within a year of receiving their high school diploma.

Donations may be sent to PWCS Education Foundation, P.O. Box 389, Manassas, VA 20108. In the memo line of all checks, please write: “For the Dr. Renée H. Lacey Scholarship Fund.”

