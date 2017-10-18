Public Hearing on Sale of Excess HS Land Canceled

The Prince William County School Board public hearing, Oct. 18, on the selling of excess vacant land from portions of the 13th High School in Gainesville has been canceled.

Director of Community Relations, Irene Cromer, released the following media message:

The following agenda items have been removed from tonight’s School Board meeting agenda. Staff will be re-evaluating the sale price. 10. Public Hearing 10.01 – Public Hearing – Sale of Excess Vacant Land – Portion of 13th High School 14. Adoption of Consent Agenda 14.09 – Sale of Excess Vacant Portion of 13th High School Land

