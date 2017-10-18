Public Hearing on Sale of Excess HS Land Canceled

| October 18, 2017 | 0 Comments | Education

Image of location of the 13th Prince William High School, along Progress Court in Gainesville, courtesy of PWCS.

The Prince William County School Board public hearing, Oct. 18, on the selling of excess vacant land from portions of the 13th High School in Gainesville has been canceled.

Director of Community Relations, Irene Cromer, released the following media message:

The following agenda items have been removed from tonight’s School Board meeting agenda. Staff will be re-evaluating the sale price.

10. Public Hearing

10.01 – Public Hearing – Sale of Excess Vacant Land – Portion of 13th High School

14. Adoption of Consent Agenda

14.09 – Sale of Excess Vacant Portion of 13th High School Land

 

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Education

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
banner ad