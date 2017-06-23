PW School Board Names Imon Deputy Superintendent

The Prince William County School Board voted Wednesday to promote Keith Imon, currently Associate Superintendent for Communications and Technology Services, to Deputy Superintendent.

Rae Darlington, who held the position for 11 years, announced her retirement in May. She has been with the school division for 27 years.

“Mr. Imon is more than ready to take on the leadership role as the Deputy Superintendent,” Superintendent Steven Walts said. “His can-do attitude and solutions-oriented approach have been great assets during his time as associate superintendent; they will no doubt serve us well in the years to come.”

Imon, who first joined PWCS as the Associate Superintendent for Communications and Technology Services in 2005, previously served as a classroom teacher and educational technology administrator in Texas, and as an Assistant Superintendent in western New York state.

According to a statement from the school division, in 12 years with PWCS, he guided the integration of technology into classroom instruction, and crafted the technology improvement plan.

Imon led successful legislative lobbying for PWCS on a host educational priorities. His outreach efforts helped make PWCS and its SPARK Education Foundation national leaders in securing Division and school business partnerships and support, generating approximately $4 million in annual revenue and extensive in-kind assistance for students and teachers.

Imon credits “collaboration and relationship-building” as critical components to successful educational initiatives.

“I have always been impressed by the expertise and commitment of my colleagues in every part of the School Division. I am looking forward to working even more closely with many of you to accomplish our shared goal of Providing a World-Class Education,” he said. “I am humbled at the chance to build on the foundation of Ms. Darlington’s accomplishments to help my colleagues deliver on our commitment to the continuous improvement of our schools and the ever-increasing success of our students.”

Imon holds a Masters of Education from the University of Texas at San Antonio and he earned his bachelor’s degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo. His wife Janinne is a fifth grade teacher at Marshall Elementary School.

Imon will assume his new role July 1.

“The key to success is always focusing on what’s best for children,” he said.

