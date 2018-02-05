UPDATED: PWC Bus Driver Killed in Bristow

Updated: Feb. 5, 10 a.m.

A Prince William County school bus driver was struck and killed at approximately 7:30 a.m., Monday, by a school bus in McCuin Transportation Center in Bristow.

Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the Prince William County Schools McCuin Transportation Center located at 7900 Piney Branch Lane in Bristow (20136) to investigate a crash involving a County school bus, Feb. 5 at 7:31 a.m.

Prince William County Police report that the victim, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation revealed that a driver of a 2014 Freightliner school bus was backing out of a service area within the center, when another employee, who was standing behind the bus, was struck,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said.

The driver of the bus, a 60-year-old man, was not injured in the incident. No children were present at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Original Story sourced from Prince William County Schools:

A Prince William County school bus driver was struck and killed 7:30 a.m., Monday by a school bus in McCuin Transportation Center in Bristow.

According to school officials, the was bus backing out of a service bay at the Piney Branch Lane facility.

“We are withholding the individual’s name pending full notification of family members,” Superintendent of Schools Steven Walts said.

The school division has deployed a Critical Incident Team to assist staff.

Bristow Beat will provide more information as it becomes available.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.