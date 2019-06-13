PWCS 2019 Summer Food Service Program Begins Soon

Summertime can be a great time of year, but not for the many children who go hungry without the school breakfast and lunch program. Fortunately, Prince William County Public Schools is offering free meals for children at a number of its schools.

2019 summer food service program in PWCS begins soon

By Prince William County Schools Dept. of Communications & Community Relations

Prince William County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Bel Air Elementary

July 8–25 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Covington Harper Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

Dale City Elementary

July 8–August 2 (Closed July 15–19)

Breakfast: 8:15–8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.

July 29–August 15 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 8:30–8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.

Dumfries Elementary

July 29–August 15 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 9–9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11–11:30 a.m.

Ellis Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:50–9:10 a.m.

Lunch 10:45–11:30 and 11:30–11:45 a.m.

Enterprise Elementary

June 17–August 16 (Closed July 4)

Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.

Lunch: 12–1 p.m.

Featherstone Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:30–9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15–1:15 p.m.

Freedom High

July 8–19

Breakfast: 7–7:25 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30–11 a.m.

Gar-Field High School

June 24–August 2 (Closed July 4)

Breakfast: 7:30–8 a.m.

Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.

Hampton Middle School

July 8–26

Breakfast: 7:30–7:40 a.m.

Lunch: 9:50–11:10 a.m.

Kilby Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:30–9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

August 5–15 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12p.m.

Loch Lomond Elementary

July 22–August 8 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 9–9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

McAuliffe Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:45–11:30 a.m.

Mullen Elementary

June 17–August 16 (Closed July 4)

Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.

Lunch: 12–1 p.m.

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:45–9:05 a.m.

Lunch: 10:55–11:50 a.m.

Neabsco Elementary

June 17–August 16 (Closed July 4)

Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.

Lunch: 12–1 p.m.

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:50–9:10 a.m.

Lunch: 10:20 a.m.–12 p.m.

Occoquan Elementary

June 24–July 12 (Closed July 4)

Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Penn Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:45–9:10 a.m.

Lunch: 10:45–11:15 a.m.

Potomac View Elementary

August 12–15

Breakfast: 9–9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15–11:45 a.m.

Sinclair Elementary

July 22–August 8 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Sudley Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:55–9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:40 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

Swans Creek Elementary

June 17–August 16 (Closed July 4)

Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.

Lunch: 12–1 p.m.

Triangle Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:50–11:45 a.m.

Vaughan Elementary

July 29–August 15 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 8:50–9:50 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m.

West Gate Elementary

July 8–August 1 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 8:10–8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 10:45–11:45 a.m.

Williams Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.

Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.

Yorkshire Elementary

July 8–26

Breakfast: 8:50–9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:15–10:50 a.m.

July 22–August 9

Breakfast: 8:20–9 a.m.

Lunch: 10:15–10:50 a.m.

Prince William County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program along with the Prince William County Community Foundation, Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center and The Adventure-land Hylton Boys & Girls Club. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites listed below:

14849 Persistence Drive

Woodbridge, VA 22191

June 17–August 16

Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

5070 Dale Boulevard

Woodbridge, VA 22193

June 17–August 23

Breakfast: 7:30–8 a.m.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider

