PWCS 2019 Summer Food Service Program Begins Soon
Summertime can be a great time of year, but not for the many children who go hungry without the school breakfast and lunch program. Fortunately, Prince William County Public Schools is offering free meals for children at a number of its schools.
2019 summer food service program in PWCS begins soon
By Prince William County Schools Dept. of Communications & Community Relations
Prince William County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:
Bel Air Elementary
July 8–25 (Monday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Covington Harper Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
Dale City Elementary
July 8–August 2 (Closed July 15–19)
Breakfast: 8:15–8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.
July 29–August 15 (Monday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 8:30–8:45 a.m.
Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.
Dumfries Elementary
July 29–August 15 (Monday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 9–9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11–11:30 a.m.
Ellis Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:50–9:10 a.m.
Lunch 10:45–11:30 and 11:30–11:45 a.m.
Enterprise Elementary
June 17–August 16 (Closed July 4)
Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.
Lunch: 12–1 p.m.
Featherstone Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:30–9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15–1:15 p.m.
Freedom High
July 8–19
Breakfast: 7–7:25 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30–11 a.m.
Gar-Field High School
June 24–August 2 (Closed July 4)
Breakfast: 7:30–8 a.m.
Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.
Hampton Middle School
July 8–26
Breakfast: 7:30–7:40 a.m.
Lunch: 9:50–11:10 a.m.
Kilby Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:30–9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
August 5–15 (Monday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12p.m.
Loch Lomond Elementary
July 22–August 8 (Monday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 9–9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
McAuliffe Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 10:45–11:30 a.m.
Mullen Elementary
June 17–August 16 (Closed July 4)
Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.
Lunch: 12–1 p.m.
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:45–9:05 a.m.
Lunch: 10:55–11:50 a.m.
Neabsco Elementary
June 17–August 16 (Closed July 4)
Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.
Lunch: 12–1 p.m.
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:50–9:10 a.m.
Lunch: 10:20 a.m.–12 p.m.
Occoquan Elementary
June 24–July 12 (Closed July 4)
Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Penn Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:45–9:10 a.m.
Lunch: 10:45–11:15 a.m.
Potomac View Elementary
August 12–15
Breakfast: 9–9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15–11:45 a.m.
Sinclair Elementary
July 22–August 8 (Monday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15-11:45 a.m.
Sudley Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:55–9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:40 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
Swans Creek Elementary
June 17–August 16 (Closed July 4)
Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.
Lunch: 12–1 p.m.
Triangle Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 10:50–11:45 a.m.
Vaughan Elementary
July 29–August 15 (Monday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 8:50–9:50 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m.
West Gate Elementary
July 8–August 1 (Monday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 8:10–8:45 a.m.
Lunch: 10:45–11:45 a.m.
Williams Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.
Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.
Yorkshire Elementary
July 8–26
Breakfast: 8:50–9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 10:15–10:50 a.m.
July 22–August 9
Breakfast: 8:20–9 a.m.
Lunch: 10:15–10:50 a.m.
Prince William County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program along with the Prince William County Community Foundation, Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center and The Adventure-land Hylton Boys & Girls Club. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites listed below:
14849 Persistence Drive
Woodbridge, VA 22191
June 17–August 16
Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
5070 Dale Boulevard
Woodbridge, VA 22193
June 17–August 23
Breakfast: 7:30–8 a.m.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider
© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Category: Education