PWCS Abruptly Revises 2-Hour Delay for High Schools

The Prince William County School High School schedule will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. for virtual students despite a 2-hour delay, Tuesday.

Classes begin around 10:10 a.m. for PWCS’s high schools on Tuesdays as it is an even day with no first period. Thus, the 2-hour delay does not apply for virtual students.

According to the PWCS Communications Department the approximate 10:30 start schedule applies to all high schools. Please check with your respective schools in case there are any small differences.

The delay schedule were not announced Monday night when the 2-hour delay was called. The high schools sent out communications this morning said Diana Gulotta, Director of Communications for Prince William County Schools.

Other schools are setting their own distinct schedules for virtual learning. Students and parents should check their emails to see what those schedules are.

10:55 a.m.: We removed the high school schedule as some were saying that it differed from the one they received from their high schools.

