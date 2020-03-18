PWCS Adds 2 New Meal Pick-up Locations
Prince William County Schools has added two new ‘To-Go’ Meal locations available to students.
To-go meals will be provided to all children under the age of 18 present at the time of service, without charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.
Service Times: Monday- Friday* 9-10 a.m.
Service Style: To-go Meals served at the front door of each location
Meal Types: Packaged breakfast and lunch will be served at the same time.
*Range of dates may change based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Virginia Department of Health guidance
Service Sites Updated (March 17)
|Elementary School Sites
|Middle School Sites
|High School Sites
|
Dale City
Fitzgerald
John D. Jenkins
Mullen
Tyler
New Locations
Coles
Yorkshire
|Beville
Graham Park
Hampton
Fred Lynn
Lake Ridge
Marsteller
Parkside
Potomac
Rippon
Stonewall
Woodbridge
|Forest Park
Translations
En Espanol
Las comidas para llevar se darán gratuitamente a todos los menores de 18 años, sin costo, cuando estén presentes en el momento de recoger la comida, independientemente de su raza, color, origen nacional, sexo, edad o discapacidad. Es decir, no habrá ninguna discriminación durante el servicio de comidas.
Horario del servicio: De lunes a viernes,* de 9 a 10 a. m.
Clase de servicio: Comidas para llevar servidas en la puerta de entrada de cada lugar.
Tipos de comidas: El desayuno y el almuerzo empaquetados se proporcionarán al mismo tiempo.
*El rango de fechas puede cambiar según los consejos de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades/Departamento de Salud de Virginia.
Sitios de servicio
Escuelas primarias:
Coles
Dale City
Fitzgerald
John D. Jenkins
Mullen
Tyler
Yorkshire
Escuelas intermedias:
Beville
Graham Park
Hampton
Fred Lynn
Lake Ridge
Marsteller
Parkside
Potomac
Rippon
Stonewall
Woodbridge
Escuela secundaria:
Forest Park
