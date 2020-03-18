banner ad

PWCS Adds 2 New Meal Pick-up Locations

Foodservice during school closure – New Locations Added March 17
Prince William County Schools has added two new ‘To-Go’ Meal locations available to students.

 
They will now have ‘To-Go’ meals at Yorkshire and Coles elementary schools.
 
Details on meal pick-up are provided below, including other locations.

To-go meals will be provided to all children under the age of 18 present at the time of service, without charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.

Service Times: Monday- Friday* 9-10 a.m.

Service Style: To-go Meals served at the front door of each location

Meal Types: Packaged breakfast and lunch will be served at the same time.

*Range of dates may change based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Virginia Department of Health guidance

Service Sites Updated (March 17)

Elementary School Sites     Middle School Sites   High School Sites

Dale City

Fitzgerald

John D. Jenkins

Mullen

Tyler

New Locations

Coles

Yorkshire

 Beville

Graham Park

Hampton

Fred Lynn

Lake Ridge

Marsteller

Parkside

Potomac

Rippon

Stonewall

Woodbridge

 Forest Park

Translations

En Espanol 

Las comidas para llevar se darán gratuitamente a todos los menores de 18 años, sin costo, cuando estén presentes en el momento de recoger la comida,  independientemente de su raza, color, origen nacional, sexo, edad o discapacidad. Es decir, no habrá ninguna discriminación durante el servicio de comidas.

Horario del servicio: De lunes a viernes,* de 9 a 10 a. m.
Clase de servicio: Comidas para llevar servidas en la puerta de entrada de cada lugar.
Tipos de comidas: El desayuno y el almuerzo empaquetados se proporcionarán al mismo tiempo.

*El rango de fechas puede cambiar según los consejos de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades/Departamento de Salud de Virginia.

Sitios de servicio
Escuelas primarias:
Coles
Dale City
Fitzgerald
John D. Jenkins
Mullen
Tyler
Yorkshire

Escuelas intermedias:
Beville
Graham Park
Hampton
Fred Lynn
Lake Ridge
Marsteller
Parkside
Potomac
Rippon
Stonewall
Woodbridge

Escuela secundaria:
Forest Park

