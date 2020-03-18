PWCS Adds 2 New Meal Pick-up Locations

To-go meals will be provided to all children under the age of 18 present at the time of service, without charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.

Service Times: Monday- Friday* 9-10 a.m.

Service Style: To-go Meals served at the front door of each location

Meal Types: Packaged breakfast and lunch will be served at the same time.

*Range of dates may change based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Virginia Department of Health guidance

Service Sites Updated (March 17)

Elementary School Sites Middle School Sites High School Sites Dale City Fitzgerald John D. Jenkins Mullen Tyler New Locations Coles Yorkshire Beville Graham Park Hampton Fred Lynn Lake Ridge Marsteller Parkside Potomac Rippon Stonewall Woodbridge Forest Park

Translations