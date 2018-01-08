PWCS Announces Early Dismissal for Students

Prince William County Public Schools announced this morning that the school division will close three hours early Monday, Jan. 8 ahead of potential inclement weather.

According to Associate Superintendent for Communications and Technology Services Phil Kavits, schools will attempt to serve lunches before dismissing students.

The Code Red for faculty and staff will be effective at 2 p.m.

SACC will be closed, all evening activities will be closed.

Fairfax County Public Schools and Loudoun County Public Schools announced closures prior to the arrival of students.

Forecasters called for a wintry mix to begin late morning with the potential for icy roads due to the recent severe cold weather.

All afternoon and evening events are cancelled.

