PWCS Announces It’s Monitoring Hurricane Florence

Dear PWCS Family,

Please be assured that we are monitoring forecasts regarding Hurricane Florence, and we are in frequent contact with the Prince William County Office of Emergency Management. By the end of this week, our area could experience heavy rainfall, high winds, and flooding. We have put several measures into place to address possible storm damage. In addition, some of our schools may be opened as temporary storm shelters.

Please be advised that potential flooding can impact bus stops, bus and walker routes, and possibly cause us to alter the school schedule. If we receive information that could impact our school schedule, we will communicate that information through our regular inclement weather communication avenues, including our website, PWCS-TV, the My PWCS app, text messaging, emails, and through the local media. Please stay tuned as we continue to monitor this approaching storm.

Sincerely,

Steve Walts

Superintendent of Schools