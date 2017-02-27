PWCS Announces New Location for 13th High School

The Prince William County Schools Office of Facilities Services will hold a public meeting to share information on a new location for the 13th high school.

“The purpose of this meeting is to share with the public the new location that is more suitable for the school division needs,” said a PWCS spokesperson. “The location will still relieve significant overcrowding at Patriot, Battlefield and Stonewall Jackson High Schools.”

According a release from PWCS, the new location is located off Progress Court, making the school adjacent to and north of Jiffy Lube Live and the new PWCS Transportation Facility.

The new location is less than one-mile northwest of the previously planned location on Linton Hall Road in Bristow.

The presentation meeting will be held Thursday, March 9 from 7-9 p.m. in the cafeteria at Gainesville Middle School on 8001 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.

The 13th high school is scheduled to open in 2021.

More information can be found here.

