PWCS Board Passes FY20 Budget Including Salary Increases, 46 New Counselors

Submitted by Prince William County Schools

Superintendent Dr. Steve Walts’ top budget priorities will be funded in the FY 20 budget for Prince William County Public Schools. Those priorities include: employee pay, special education, mental health, career and technical education, sustaining class size reductions, and Pre-K education.

The budget was passed at the Mar. 20 school board meeting.

“I am proud of the work our superintendent and staff have done to develop a budget, the best in more than a decade, that funds the critical needs of our students and staff,” Chairman At-Large Dr. Babur Lateef said after the vote. “I am very pleased with the average 4.8 percent salary increase for our teachers, administrators, and support staff who are critical in providing the best education possible for our students, and as an added bonus, there will be no increase in our health care benefits.”

“I am concerned about the mental health of our students, and I am pleased the School Board approved the funding of 46 new counselor positions to help support our students’ needs,” Walts said. “This budget also ensures a full-time nurse is on-site at every school in PWCS.”

Other key budget items include:

Special Education – additional support for the Division’s continuing focus on Special Education, including 15 new positions, $3 million for the Regional School, and funding to support students with special needs participating in before or after school care programs;

– additional support for the Division’s continuing focus on Special Education, including 15 new positions, $3 million for the Regional School, and funding to support students with special needs participating in before or after school care programs; Career and Technical Education (CTE) and High School Programming – nearly $1 million in funding for CTE and other high school curriculum support;

– nearly $1 million in funding for CTE and other high school curriculum support; Sustaining Class Size Reductions – sustained funding for class reductions, including $3.2 million for economically disadvantaged students across all schools, as well as funding debt service that enables PWCS to create more classrooms;

– sustained funding for class reductions, including $3.2 million for economically disadvantaged students across all schools, as well as funding debt service that enables PWCS to create more classrooms; Pre-K Education – $1.5 million in funding to support Pre-K education;

– $1.5 million in funding to support Pre-K education; Physical Education – funding for additional physical education teachers in at least six elementary schools;

– funding for additional physical education teachers in at least six elementary schools; The Governor’s School – funding for 10 additional seats for PWCS students; and

– funding for 10 additional seats for PWCS students; and Capital Improvements Program – funding to expand auxiliary gyms with multiple courts at Gar-Field and Woodbridge High Schools, additional field upgrades for Brentsville, Hylton, Gar-Field and Osbourn Park High Schools, renovation of front office space at Osbourn Park and Stonewall Jackson High Schools, and moving the replacement of Occoquan Elementary School up from 2028 to 2025.

The Board of County Supervisors will consider the PWCS budget on April 2, with final approval scheduled for April 30.

“With this budget, we can further advance Providing a World-Class Education by acknowledging the hard work of our teachers and staff, and funding critical supports for our students.,” Walts said. “With the continued partnership of our community, together we will ensure the success of every child in Prince William County.”

