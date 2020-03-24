PWCS Closed Through End of School Year: What this Means for Students, Staff

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) is providing the following update regarding changes caused by the COVID-19 shutdown. Please note PWCS staff members are working daily to coordinate key information and develop guidance based on new information. Your patience and support are appreciated during this extraordinary time.

NEW INFORMATION –

SCHOOL BUILDINGS CLOSED TO STUDENTS THROUGH JUNE – By order of the Governor of Virginia, all Prince William County Public Schools will remain closed to students through the end of the 2019-20 school year (June 2020), due to the health concerns caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus). Read More SACC – School age child-care (SACC) is canceled through June 2020. GRADUATIONS – all in-person graduation ceremonies and proms planned through June are canceled. PWCS will work to determine alternative ways, or future events, to safely celebrate the Class of 2020 (they’ve earned it!). ACTIVITIES, SPORTS – all activities including sports are canceled through June 2020. COMMUNITY USE AND FACILITIES – all community use in any PWCS facility is canceled through June 2020. ACCESS TO BUILDINGS – all PWCS buildings remain closed to any visitor, except limited support staff per guidance sent last week. We recognize that students and staff would like access to the buildings to retrieve personal belongings and other items; however, the health and safety of all staff and students is the top priority and at this time PWCS cannot risk potential COVID-19 community spread through such activity. FOOD SERVICE – PWCS will continue to provide to-go meals from 9–11 a.m. at locations across the County. More details. IB TESTING – the International Baccalaureate (IB) May 2020 examinations for Diploma Program and Career-related Program candidates will no longer be held. Depending on what they registered for, the student will be awarded a Diploma or a Course Certificate which reflects their standard of work. This is based on student’s coursework and the established assessment expertise, rigor, and quality control already built into the programs. PWCS IB Coordinators will share further details with students as available. GRADES – students on track for graduation should still expect to graduate. PWCS expects guidance from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) this week regarding student credits. Once PWCS has this information, a further determination will be made regarding student grading for this year. SPECIAL EDUCATION – PWCS is awaiting further state and federal guidance on providing special education services and conducting IEP meetings. Once clarification is received, PWCS will provide an update. DISTANCE LEARNING – PWCS is exploring opportunities for equitable distance learning while ensuring compliance with all federal and state requirements. HOME INSTRUCTION – details regarding expectations for optional at-home instruction during the current closure were sent to all PWCS staff and families last week. Visit the PWCS Home Learning Resources webpage for more information. STAFF PAY – PWCS staff will be expected to continue to work remotely, and in limited cases within buildings, and will receive pay through the end of the school year as outlined in previous updates. STAFF HR QUESTIONS – Guidance was sent to all staff Friday regarding some human resources (HR) related questions. Detailed HR FAQs will be posted online later this week.

Guidance is expected to come from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) later this week regarding graduation requirements, credits, and the impact of this decision on learning, including special education. The state is in the process of waiving Standards of Learning (SOL) this year. Once the waiver is received, we will provide an update. PWCS is also waiting on further guidance on other standard assessments and school accreditation.

PWCS will review this guidance, as well as information from the federal Department of Education, to determine the impact to PWCS and necessary changes. PWCS will share additional information on these topics, and other questions in the coming days, as soon as possible.

We know students, staff, and parents will have many questions and we thank you for your patience as we adjust to these changes as rapidly as possible.