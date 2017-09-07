PWCS Communications Director Named Assoc. Superintendent

Submitted by Prince William County Schools

Prince William County Public Schools Communications Director Phil Kavits has been named the Division’s new Associate Superintendent for Communications and Technology Services, filling the vacancy left by the recent promotion of Keith Imon to Deputy Superintendent.

Kavits will work with PWCS leaders on the staffing, ongoing operation, and required expansion of computer information systems and infrastructure to support vital Division functions, including student records and reporting, payroll and accounting, purchasing, and inventory.

He will oversee the expansion of successful instructional technology efforts that enhance teaching and learning to make all students “Future Ready,” and will continue his leadership of Division communication efforts that connect PWCS to its students, parents, staff, and community.

“I am honored by the opportunity to build on and help guide the efforts of talented IT and communications professionals who are already doing so much to benefit our students, and to deliver on the goal of becoming truly “World-Class,” said Kavits.

“I have every confidence in Phil’s ability to provide the leadership required for this department’s varied responsibilities,” said Deputy Superintendent Imon. “He is highly collaborative, engages others in decision making, and provides opportunities that enable his staff to thrive while they serve the PWCS community.”

A former broadcast journalist, Kavits spent decades leading the communications, marketing, publications, and advocacy-focused engagement operations of major national environmental and public benefit organizations, including Audubon and the World Wildlife Fund. His work as a communications trainer and consultant for the Children’s Defense Fund stoked an intense interest in child health and educational issues. Pursuing that interest, Kavits briefly joined PWCS in 2006, and returned as Director of Communications Services in 2011.

Kavits is a graduate of Syracuse University’s acclaimed S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and the recipient of numerous regional, national, and international awards for journalism, magazine and television production, public relations, and web/campaign development.

As Communications Director, Kavits often fielded questions from and provided information to Bristow Beat and other media outlets.

