PWCS to Email Students Class Schedules

Middle and high school schedules will be emailed to students this year, said Irene Cromer, Supervisor for Community Relations for Prince William County Schools.
“PWCS middle and high school students will receive class schedules via email for the first time,” Cromer said.
The 2017-18 schedules will be emailed on August 24 to all student household email addresses. Schedules will be accessible on ParentPortal as well, but only after August 24.
