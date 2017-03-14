PWCS Facilities Working With Reduced Staff to Clear Schools

An update on the Prince William County Schools Snow Removal webpage might give students and faculty hope that the classes will not resume until Thursday, March 16 at the earliest.

Following a storm, which brought a mix of snow and ice to the region Tuesday, the school division cancelled class for the day.

According to an update the Facilities Services Snow Removal Zones Map, PWCS snow removal crews have been operating with a reduced staff as they work on clearing parking lots and walkways, so classes can safely resume.

Facilities has been operating on a modified snow removal operations plan for today – 3/14/2017, and the snow center has not been fully staffed. Crews have been working to clear the Hill complex so that the full snow removal team would have places to park. We plan on a full snow removal operations for tomorrow. This website will be updated in the morning when operations resume.

As Prince William County Schools is closed on a Code Red, no one is available to comment on the update.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, only four schools have completely cleared both sidewalks and walkways. However, residents have posted on social media that they have observed crews working at locations not indicated on the map.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warned the snow and slush that melted through the day will refreeze this evening.

“Overnight, crews will focus on retreating icy areas with salt and sand, clearing shoulders, ramps and drainage areas, and continue to make passes through neighborhood streets as needed,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “Make plans now for a cautious Wednesday commute.”

Residents can check out up-to-date local closings and delays here.

