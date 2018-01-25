PWCS: Flu Season Has Arrived; Take Precautions

Submitted by Prince William County Schools Office of Communications and Community Relations

Flu season has arrived and Prince William County Schools wants to remind community members to take added precautions to stay healthy.

According to PWCS, a careful hand washing is the best means of preventing the spread of germs, school officials encourage parents to remind their children of the importance of hand washing to prevent the spread of germs.

“It is important to take precautions to protect our students and families from contagious ailments,” said a PWCS spokesperson.

Parents are asked to keep sick children at home and to promptly pick up those who become ill at school. “Do not allow children to return to school until they have fully recovered.”

Here are some important recommendations:

Keep children home for a minimum of 24 hours after vomiting, diarrhea, or fever;

Wash hands frequently with soap and water; use an alcohol-based cleaner if soap and water are not available;

Cover nose and mouth with a sleeve or a tissue when coughing or sneezing;

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the spread of germs;

Avoid close contact with those who have symptoms;

Seek care for you or your child if needed, and please call ahead to your health care provider’s office to tell them what symptoms you have, so they can see you quickly and prevent exposing other people in the waiting room.

A bleach solution (one part chlorine bleach to 10 parts water) is the most effective way to kill germs on surfaces.

Flu season has arrived—make sure everyone is vaccinated, especially those with asthma and other existing health conditions.

Espanol (Spanish version)

Ha llegado la temporada de la gripe—se debe tomar precauciones

La mejor manera de prevenir la propagación de los gérmenes es lavarse bien las manos. Se les pide a los padres que mantengan en casa a sus hijos enfermos y que recojan con prontitud a cualquier niño que se enferme en la escuela. No deben permitir que el niño regrese a la escuela hasta que se haya recuperado por completo.

Recomendaciones importantes

Mantenga a los niños en casa por lo menos 24 horas hasta que los síntomas de vómitos, diarrea o fiebre hayan terminado;

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.