PWCS Food Service Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Prince William County Schools informed parents, Monday, that a food service worker preparing free student meals at the Stonewall Middle School distribution center in Manassas tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

PWCS sent a message to parents, which the communications department also shared on Stonewall Middle School’s webpage, Tuesday.

“The last time this employee reported for work was April 17, and the employee was not interacting with families picking up meals,” stated the announcement. “This employee, and all other employees and volunteers who were working at this site, are now at home self-isolating.”

Stonewall Middle School, located at 10100 Lomond Drive in Manassas, will continue to be a distribution center for students picking up free meals. The school division is taking extra precautions, including preparing the food off-site.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the preparation site has been disinfected and meals are currently being prepared at Mullen Elementary School prior to delivery to Stonewall Middle. The staff handing meals to customers have been substituted with different staff.”

PWCS asks parents monitor their children if they have used Stonewall Middle School as their meal pickup center.

“We recommend that you watch for symptoms of COVID-19 in your children and contact your health provider if you have concerns. More information about symptoms and what to do if you think you or your family are sick can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website.”

Children under 18 or their parents/guardians can pick up free PWCS-provided meals at the front door at the following school locations between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m.

Elementary School Sites Dale City

Fitzgerald

John D. Jenkins

Mullen

Tyler

Coles

Yorkshire Middle School Site: Beville

Graham Park

Hampton

Fred Lynn

Lake Ridge

Marsteller

Parkside

Potomac

Rippon

Stonewall

Woodbridge High School Sites: Forest Park

