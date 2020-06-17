Prince William County Public Schools will host the renaming process of Stonewall Middle School and Stonewall Jackson High School through a virtual meeting. The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide suggestions, recommendations, and justifications for names for the middle school and high school located in Manassas.

During the virtual meeting, following a brief presentation, the Naming Committees for the two schools will receive input from the community on renaming suggestions for each school. Those wishing to speak will need to register in advance. Each registered speaker will have three minutes to share their suggestion(s) along with any justification they feel is appropriate.

There are two Naming Committees, one for each school. The Naming Committee for Stonewall Middle School includes School Board members, Babur B. Lateef, M.D. (Chairman At-Large), Adele E. Jackson (Brentsville District), and Jennifer T. Wall (Gainesville District). The Naming Committee for Stonewall Jackson High School includes School Board members, Babur B. Lateef, M.D. (Chairman At-Large), Adele E. Jackson (Brentsville District), Jennifer T. Wall (Gainesville District), and Lisa A. Zargarpur (Coles District).

Wishing to speak during the community meeting?

For those with an electronic device connected to a functioning microphone, follow this two-step process to make a public statement verbally during the community meeting:

Step 2 – Sign up to speak Complete the form requesting to speak by 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Even if you sign up to speak, it is recommended that you fill out the written feedback form, to ensure your feedback is sent to the Naming Committees in the event of technical difficulties.



Prefer to participate in the community meeting without speaking?

For those with web access, the following options are available to you:

For those without web access, the following options are available to you:

Community members without web access can access the community input session by phone or watch it on television: Phone – +1 (213) 929-4212 Access code – 367-732-540. Television on Comcast Channel 18 or Verizon FIOS Channel 36.



Wish to submit a written statement?

Those who wish to submit a written public statement about their suggested name for either Stonewall Middle School or Stonewall Jackson High School may do so before 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

Please note that live captioning is only available on the GoToWebinar, not through any other viewing options.

Next Steps

The Naming Committees’ recommendations will be presented to the School Board at its meeting on Monday, June 29 for information and approval.

There will be opportunities for community members to speak at this meeting before the School Board votes on the renaming. Learn more.