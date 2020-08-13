PWCS: Later Start Time for High Schools During 1st Quarter

Prince William County Schools has moved up its high school start times to 8:30 a.m. during the first marking period. The schedule will apply to virtual and in-person learning.

“🔔 During the first quarter, we are moving the bell schedule for all high schools by one hour, to start at 8:30 a.m. 🕣 The end time will also move back one hour, so the total time remains the same,” a school division representative posted on Prince William County Public Schools Facebook Page, Aug. 13.

The last period of the day will end at 2:40 p.m. and teachers will hold office hours until 3:30 p.m. The modified PWCS high school schedule can be found here.

The schedule may extend past the first marking period, said PWCS, as long as the schools are primarily utilizing virtual learning. The schedule would return to the 7:30 a.m. start time once students return to in-person learning, even if they are utilizing the “50 percent” model.

Surveys conducted of PWCS students and parents have shown that a majority prefer mid late-morning to early afternoon to engage with content,” said PWCS. Additionally, multiple studies demonstrate the health and instructional benefits of later start times.

“The most significant limiting factors in changing the start time is transportation and athletics. As we only have approximately 3.5 percent of total students attending in person the first nine weeks, and per VHSL there are no organized athletic competitions, we have significantly more flexibility than in a typical year,” said a PWCS spokesperson.

According to experts, teenagers are biologically wired to go to sleep later and wake up later than adults and children. As such, early school start times can negatively affect their health and wellbeing.

School board members have entertained the idea of switching high school and elementary schedules to match with teenagers natural sleep rhythms. Busing, athletics and having younger students wait for buses in the dark are a few of the obstacles to adopting revised start times.

