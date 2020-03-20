PWCS Provides Outdoor Hotspots for Students

Prince William County Schools announced that it is working to develop “WIFI Hotspots” at select locations throughout the county so students and families can access Internet during the corona-virus shutdown.

Currently the only location that they have announced is on the grounds of Fitzgerald Elementary School, located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Drive in Woodbridge.

“This will allow families who need to access to the Internet to social distance (such as sitting in car) and get online,” they said in a statement.

PWCS will announce more locations next week.

