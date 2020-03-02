PWCS Middle Student Charged with Threats to Bomb

Prince William Police charged a Woodbridge Middle School student with threats to bomb.

On Feb. 18, officers concluded an investigation into threats to bomb that was reported to have occurred on a Prince William County Public School’s activity bus from Woodbridge Middle School, located at 2201 York Drive in Woodbridge, on Feb. 11.

The investigation revealed that a student, a 12-year-old male, made a threat to bomb the bus he and several other students were traveling on. The threat was overheard by the bus driver who immediately pulled the bus over for safety and notified the police.

Following the investigation, on Feb. 18, the accused, identified as a 12-year-old male juvenile, of Woodbridge was charged with threats to bomb. The case will be handled by juvenile court services.

