PWCS Names Osbourn Park’s Neil Beech Principal of the Year

Prince William County Public Schools names Neil Beech Principal of the Year

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) is proud to announce Neil Beech as the 2019-20 Principal of the Year. Neil Beech will also represent PWCS in The Washington Post Principal of the Year competition.

Beech is serving in his ninth year as principal at Osbourn Park High School, after serving three years in an assistant principal role. He has worked for PWCS since 2001 and was recently named principal for the 13th high school, opening in fall 2021.

“Mr. Beech is a phenomenal leader who was instrumental in OP’s designation as the Biotechnology and Engineering Center,” said Dr. Steve Walts, Superintendent of Schools. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of his team, and I am looking forward to witnessing how he will use his leadership skills and experience as the principal of our newest high school.”

In 2019, Beech was named the Virginia Association of School Librarians (VAASL) State Principal of the Year. He has also pioneered instructional programs and school improvement efforts at Osbourn Park High, which have exponentially increased enrollment rates, graduation rates, test scores, teacher satisfaction, and professional development.

“In such unusual times, with so many educators going out of their way to be compassionate and innovative to support student learning, this award is humbling,” Beech said. “I certainly wish I could be at Osbourn Park to celebrate this award with students, faculty and staff. However, I am proud of what we’ve accomplished at OP and I appreciate the support of my colleagues at OP and across the Division. We have some of the finest educators in the country working in our schools and I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to work with such a strong team.”

Beech has also been involved in the coordination of six other unique programs: National Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC), Automotive Technology, Project Lead the Way, Biomedical Sciences and Engineering, Pre-Governor’s School Program, and Licensing Practical Nursing.

Beech started his career in education as a biology teacher in PWCS and has also served as a Cambridge Programme coordinator within the School Division. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science and education from Sheffield Hallam University, a master’s in secondary science education from Slippery Rock University, and a master’s in administration and supervision from George Mason University. He also holds endorsements in the areas of biology, mathematics, and school leadership and administration.

Principal and Teacher of the Year selections were made prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. PWCS was originally planning to recognize these outstanding award-recipients and our teachers who achieved National Board Certification at an event that has now been canceled. Please join us in recognizing all of our nominees for Teacher and Principal of the Year and our National-Board Certified Teachers.