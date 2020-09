PWCS Offers Curbside Pickup for Grocery Kits

PWCS will continue to prepare and serve food throughout the first quarter at 56 feeding sites (see below).

Grocery supplements will be distributed using appropriate social distancing and minimal personal contact. All food is free of charge to students age 18 and younger.

Grocery supplements may be picked up by walking up to the sites, or by driving up, which is preferred. Parents/guardians may pick-up kits without students present. Staff will request parents or guardians produce proof of student enrollment in the form of student ID, report card, or other official school documentation with the child’s name printed on the document and provide names of non-school age or children not enrolled in school, who are 18 years old and under.

Service Times: Mondays and Thursdays from 12-6 p.m.

(If school is closed on a Monday, service will be on Tuesday. For example: Schools are closed on Monday, September 7, for the Labor Day holiday = service will be offered Tuesday, September 8. )

Service Style: Curbside pickup at school main entrance.

Meal Types: Kits are FREE to all children 18 years old and under, and include a variety of whole grains, protein, fruits, vegetables and milk designed as a weekly grocery supplement.

Benefits are the equivalent of breakfast, lunch, supper, and snack for 5 days, plus supper and snack for 2 days. *Indicates schools where benefits are the equivalent of breakfast and lunch for 5 days.

Service Sites