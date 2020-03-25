PWCS Opens Online Kindergarten Registration

Prince William County Schools has opened online registration to enroll children in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school division will still require in-person verification through presentation of the student’s original birth certificate or a certified copy.

“Dates and locations for this, and for any in-person registration opportunities, are yet to be determined,” PWCS said.

Children who will be five years old on or before September 30, 2020 are eligible to enroll.

“Please note that, as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, the timeline for registration may take longer than usual; your patience and support are appreciated during this time,” they said.

Parents can access the online registration here.

