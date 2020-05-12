Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has announced that in-person high school graduations are being scheduled for August.

The COVID-19 virus and the Governor’s closure of schools across the Commonwealth caused PWCS to cancel the graduations originally planned for June.

Katherine Meints, principal of Brentsville District High School, worked collaboratively with all PWCS high school principals to develop a plan to celebrate the students.

“It is important to all of the high school principals that we celebrate this important milestone for our students,” she said. “We want our students to know that we are proud of them. We want to see their faces when they graduate, and it gives us a great opportunity to congratulate them, reflect on some great memories, create new memories, and wish them well.”

The high school principals have recommended graduation ceremony dates of August 4, 5,6, and 7. The specific dates will be decided and communicated in the next few weeks.

The graduation for Independence Nontraditional School is tentatively planned for August 3, and PACE West will graduate on August 19. The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park and Thomas Jefferson High School will follow any dates determined by the jurisdictions responsible, the City of Manassas and Fairfax County, respectively.

The schools are looking at a variety of venues, with families in attendance, but tickets may be limited depending on the physical distancing requirements at that time and the size of the venue. Additionally, high schools are working with graduation gown vendors on the distribution of materials, with the method of distribution determined by the vendor.

No student will be denied the opportunity to participate in graduation due to outstanding meal or other school-related debts.

It is important to note that this plan and these dates may change depending on the evolving health situation related to the COVID-19 virus.