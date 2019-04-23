PWCS Releases Proposed Boundary Plans for 13th High School

Prince William County Schools have released a map of proposed boundaries for the new 13th high school to be located between Gainesville Middle School and Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater in Bristow.

The school is scheduled to open in 2021, but will not have a senior class until the 2023-24 school year.

Tuesday, PWCS released “Plan 1” boundary maps as part of its boundary portal without comment. No other maps have been released at this point. The map shows how the new boundaries would affect existing boundaries for Battlefield, Patriot and Stonewall Jackson high schools.

See the boundary portal for more information.

To summarize Plan 1, Gainesville residents will be more likely to attend the new high school especially if they live off Route 29.

Residents of the Town of Haymarket will be zoned for the new high school, as will those living in the Wellington area of Manassas and those living west of Devlin Road.

Those living in suburban Bristow are primarily zoned for Patriot High School including north Bristow residents in the Victory Lakes, but some in the Chris Yung area will attend the new school.

Those living in Manassas east of the Wellington Industrial Area will likely still be zoned for Stonewall Jackson High School.

And those living in the Greater Haymarket area to the north will continue to be zoned for Battlefield High School.

Brentsville District High School’s boundaries have been unaffected.

Looking more closely, the 13th High School will take a significant portion of Battlefield High School attendance area to the southwest, including some of its most populated areas. Almost everything in Gainesville south of Route 66 and along Route 29 will be zoned for the new high school. Additionally, parts of Catharpin Road near the Heritage Hunt area in Gainesville will also be zoned for the new high school.

Additionally, the town of Haymarket will be zoned for the new high school.

The new high school will annex communities adjacent to Route 29 to the south. These include areas around the Stonewall Golf, Trent Jones and Virginia Oaks Golf Course and communities of Virginia Oaks and Lake Manassas area.

Those living in Greater Haymarket in Piedmont, Dominion Valley or north thereof will continue to be zoned for Battlefield High School.

Along Linton Hall Road, communities in the Glenkirk area, plus everything on the north side of Rollins Ford Road (Piney Branch area), will be rezoned for the 13th High School.

The Bristow Run and Braemar communities will continue to be zoned for Patriot High School. Roughly, neighborhoods east of Rollins Ford Road to Route 28 at the Bristow Commons intersection will continue to be zoned for Patriot High School. East along Devlin Road will be rezoned for Patriot High School. Patriot will gain some Bristow territory area Victory Lakes area along Sudley Manor Drive.

The 13th high school will also take area previously zoned for Stonewall Jackson High School: everything along Wellington Road, and Wellington Industrial Park, and along the west of Devlin Road. Additionally, it will take neighborhoods along Sudley Manor Drive just north of the Victory Lakes area.

While the Stonewall Jackson High School boundaries have shrunk, there is new building expected in the Innovation area.

It is unclear if HOA communities area all being kept together, although that is one of the goals of the plan.

The boundary portal allows residents to enter their address and see where they would be zoned according to the new map to get a more precise look.

According to Prince William County Schools, proper boundaries could eliminate 45 portable classrooms at the existing western Prince William high schools.

According to Plan 1 in 2023-24, when the 13th high school has 9-12th-grade classes, its capacity is estimated to be 103%. Battlefield will fall to 97%, Patriot, 96%, and Stonewall Jackson 91% in 2023-24.

Should the 13th high school not provide relief, in 2023-24, Battlefield High School is estimated to reach 144% capacity, Brentsville 96%, Osbourn Park 119%, Patriot 130% and Stonewall Jackson 128%.

Plan 1 eliminates overcrowding at the three most overly crowded schools on the western end of the district, which areas also in close proximity to the new school.

Members of the public may review and comment on the boundary proposals during two community meetings:

Community Meeting 1

7 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Stonewall Jackson High School

Auditorium

Community Meeting 2

7 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019

Patriot High School

Auditorium

The Prince William County School Board is scheduled to host a public hearing and to approve the boundaries at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Kelly Leadership Center. More information on the boundary process can be found on the school boundary page. To stay updated on the process, follow the Office of Planning on Twitter @PlanningPWCS.

