PWCS Schedules Community Input Meeting for Naming 13th High School

The 13th High School Naming Committee will hold a community input session to receive name suggestions for the 13th high school, currently under construction on University Blvd, in Gainesville.

The session is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the auditorium of Patriot High School in Bristow.

The committee will consider geographic or historical identifiers, as well as names of living or deceased person(s) who have made local, state, or national service contributions. Selection preference shall be given to those individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education, especially within Prince William County.

Citizens who make a suggestion are encouraged to provide background information to aid in the selection process. Please see School Board Policy 854 and Regulation 854-1 for details.

Suggestions may also be sent to Planning@pwcs.edu, or to the Office of Facilities Services – School Naming Committee, P.O. Box 389, Manassas, VA 20108-0389.

The Naming Committee is made up of School Board members Adele E. Jackson (Brentsville District), Jennifer T. Wall (Gainesville), and Chairman Babur B. Lateef, M.D. All three represent areas impacted by the attendance area of the new 13th high school.

Recommendations of the School Naming Committee are scheduled to be presented to the full School Board for information on April 1, 2020, and for action on April 15, 2020.

Currently referred to as 13th High School for planning purposes, the new school is scheduled to open in fall 2021. It is being constructed to relieve existing and projected high school overcrowding in western Prince William County. Attendance boundaries for the new school were approved on June 19, 2019.

Any questions, comments, or naming suggestions may be submitted to the Office of Facilities Services, at 703-791-7312, orPlanning@pwcs.edu.

