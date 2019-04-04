PWCS Seeks Community Input on 13th High School Boundary Plans

By Prince William County Schools

Prince William County Public Schools is on track to open the 13th high school for the 2021-22 school year. The overcrowding at Battlefield, Patriot, and Stonewall Jackson High Schools motivated the construction of the new high school, which will be located near Gainesville Middle School and Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow.

The Planning team within the PWCS Office of Facilities Services will kick off the boundary planning process with a Scoping Meeting scheduled for 7–9 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the auditorium at Battlefield High School.

In the absence of a boundary planning committee, the Scoping Meeting serves as an opportunity for the public to be influential in the boundary planning process from the very beginning, prior to the drawing of any boundary proposals. The Planning team will hear from the public any priorities, requests, and needs with respect to the boundaries that are yet to be drawn.

After the Scoping Meeting, PWCS will develop boundary proposals, which will be shared with the public through a variety of communication channels, including the website, Division notification system, and social media.

Members of the public may review and comment on the boundary proposals during two community meetings:

Community Meeting 1

7 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Stonewall Jackson High School

Auditorium

Community Meeting 2

7 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019

Patriot High School

Auditorium

The Prince William County School Board is scheduled to host a public hearing and to approve the boundaries at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Kelly Leadership Center. More information on the boundary process can be found on the school boundary page. To stay updated on the process, follow the Office of Planning on Twitter @PlanningPWCS.

Please visit the 13th High School Boundary Plan Portal for more information:

